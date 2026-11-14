Never-before cheap capital, tech before small biz: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

“I'm not sure that in the current design, the PLI schemes may be very functional,” the World Bank executive director said. “One of the reasons that the mobile PLI works so nicely was that it focused on… and was rewarding scale.” In a PLI-supported footwear business, for instance, similar high scale will have to be thought of. “See, if Nike buys 500 million pairs of shoes, they are not interested in contracting half a million, one million pairs of shoes. Unless you can offer 20 million, 50 million pairs of shoes, it doesn't make sense to them to engage with you.”