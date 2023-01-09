India detects new case of Covid’s XBB 1.5 strain, total tally rises to 8

India detects new case of Covid’s XBB 1.5 strain, total tally rises to 81 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- Covid’s XBB 1.5 strain is responsible for the surge of cases in the United States
India has reported a fresh case of XBB 1.5 strain of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to eight in the country, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. Covid’s XBB 1.5 strain is responsible for the surge of cases in the United States.
According to the reports, the new case of the XBB 1.5 strain has been detected in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. Earlier, three cases were found in Gujarat, one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.
While XBB 1.5 is driving the United States Covid-19 cases, the INSACOG data has showed that nine cases of BF.7 strain, which is apparently driving China's coronavirus wave, have been found.
Meanwhile, West Bengal has detected four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7, two each have been found in Gujarat and Haryana, and one in Odisha.
INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.
(With agency inputs)
