New CEO at Vodafone Idea, but revival hinges on fundraise, govt relief

A leadership change at Vodafone Idea is not expected to immediately change the company’s outlook, with analysts and proxy advisory firms noting that its revival will rely more on fresh capital and policy support than on the change in leadership.

On Thursday, the telecom operator announced the appointment of chief operating officer Abhijit Kishore as chief executive officer (CEO) from 19 August for three years. This follows the completion of the current CEO, Akshaya Moondra’s term.

However, industry experts caution that this change is unlikely to alter the company’s trajectory unless accompanied by substantial financial and policy support. Vi continues to face mounting losses, a staggering ₹2 trillion in government dues, and stalled fundraising efforts. The end of a four-year moratorium on regulatory payments this September adds urgency, with ₹16,428 crore in AGR dues due by March 2026 and ₹2,641 crore in deferred spectrum payments by June.

Kishore’s immediate priorities could include negotiating with the government for relief and securing bank funding to support a planned ₹50,000–55,000 crore capex over the next three years.Analysts argue that the leadership change is routine and that Vi’s survival hinges on external factors.

“Vodafone Idea’s problems can ultimately be traced back to the delays in the legal system," said J.N. Gupta, founder and managing director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services, a not-for-profit proxy advisory firm. The leadership change appears routine, and the company’s survival now hinges on relief from its AGR-related dues. The court's refusal to even address the so-called calculation mistakes is intriguing, he added.

“The change in leadership can neither be viewed positively nor negatively," added Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing diorector of InGovern Research. “The business now is not dependent on who leads but on funds."

Tough times

The Supreme Court’s recent rejection of Vi’s plea to waive ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties on the ₹83,400 crore pending adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues has further strained its prospects. Vi warned that without relief, it may not survive beyond the current fiscal year.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea boosts median pay despite financial concerns

“In the Company's view, this dismissal does not preclude it from further engaging with the Government of India (Gol) based on its foreseeable cashflows for arriving at an appropriate solution on the AGR matter before the next instalment date," Vodafone Idea said in its June quarter financial statement. It hopes to receive government support, arrange funds and generate cash flow from operations.

Reduction in finance cost depends upon the company clearing government dues, which can only be achieved after relief from the government or the company generating enough funding to clear the dues. For cash flow improvement, Vi is taking network upgrades in a bid to arrest subscriber churn. Further, data consumption on the network is also increasing, thereby leading to higher average revenue per user. As of June end, the company’s Arpu was at ₹165, up from ₹164 in the preceding quarter and ₹146 in the year-ago period.

To be sure, Kishore, who will take charge as Vodafone Idea CEO, has been associated with the company since March 2015 and has held multiple senior leadership roles within the organization, both at circle operations and corporate levels, the company said.

Meanwhile, the telecom company's 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and it will systematically expand its 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption. In the January-March quarter earnings call, Moondra had said, “(With) the capex, which is already under execution, we should be reaching a level of 84% of (4G) population coverage. I believe we will move up from 84%, but to get to 90% (the capex) has got linkages with bank funding. The company had increased its 4G coverage to 83% as of March-end from 77% a year ago."

New CEO’s challenges

Prior to taking on the role of chief operating officer (COO), he headed the company's enterprise business as the chief enterprise business officer. He has also been the circle business head for Gujarat and Kerala circles, where he successfully launched the first 4G in India.

Also Read | Vodafone lenders worried about the fate of loans

“When you pick up someone from inside, you try to weigh the fact that the person is an insider and knows the business. Looking at Vodafone Idea, which is behind the competition and facing financial challenges, it will be a tough task for the new CEO to turn around the company," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc, a technology market research firm.

According to Kawoosa, the task before the new CEO would be to convince lenders or investors to get funds and take up financial discipline measures within the company to stay afloat.

Outgoing CEO Moondra, who was chief financial officer (CFO) at Idea Cellular from June 2008 to August 2018, played a crucial role in stitching the Vodafone-Idea merger in 2018. The deal took place during one of the most turbulent periods for India's telecom sector when Mukesh Ambani-led Jio rolled out unlimited 4G plans and slashed data rates, forcing Airtel and other rivals to follow suit.