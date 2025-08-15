New CEO at Vodafone Idea, but revival hinges on fundraise, govt relief

Meanwhile, the telecom company's 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and it will systematically expand its 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption. In the January-March quarter earnings call, Moondra had said, “(With) the capex, which is already under execution, we should be reaching a level of 84% of (4G) population coverage. I believe we will move up from 84%, but to get to 90% (the capex) has got linkages with bank funding. The company had increased its 4G coverage to 83% as of March-end from 77% a year ago."