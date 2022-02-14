Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that a new chapter of development will start in Punjab if the BJP-led alliance comes to power in the state.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress of Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), a breakaway faction of Akali Dal headed by Badals.

Today, the Prime Minister Modi targeted its former ally Akali Dal and ruling Congress. He said that a party which is witnessing infighting cannot develop Punjab.

“The NDA will form the next government in Punjab; 'Nava Punjab' will be free from debts," he said while addressing a rally in Jalandhar.

Taking a swipe at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that the situation in the state is such that iyt cannot provide security to the Prime Minister.

“I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the administration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of government here. But I will surely come and offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon," PM Modi said.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.

