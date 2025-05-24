Covid-19: Is new variant JN.1 severe? All FAQs answered as Thane reports death, cases spike across states

With one Covid-19 death reported in Thane and cases rising across several states in India, a key question emerges: How severe is the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus? As of May 24, there are a total of 18 active Covid-19 patients in Thane, 273 in Kerala, 35 in Karnataka with 32 in Bengaluru alone, 23 fresh cases were registered in Delhi, one each in Hyderabad and Noida, among others.

Covid-19 cases have also spiked in Southeast Asia. Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and China have recently reported a rise in coronavirus cases. As concerns grow over the rising Covid-19 cases in India, here's a look at how severe the new strain is and what you can do to stay protected.

JN.1, a Covid-19 variant and Omicron lineage’s BA.2.86 subvariant, is mostly credited with the rise in Covid cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorised it as a “variant of interest” but not a “concern”.

At present, 'LF.7' and 'NB.1.8' – both descendants of the 'JN.1' variant – are the main variants of the Covid-19 - causing virus circulating in Singapore. The variants together account for over two-thirds of the locally sequenced cases.

HOW SEVERE IS COVID-19 VARIANT JN.1? Doctors in the national capital have urged the public not to panic over Covid-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant which is circulating in India.

According to PTI, doctors have said that the strain is “not severe” and most patients are experiencing only mild symptoms.

Health experts have said that most cases have not shown any sign of serious illness even though it is spreading. They warned that while the strain is “highly transmissible”, the symptoms remain mostly mild.

In Delhi, all 23 patients reported only mild symptoms of the new variant and were quarantined at their homes.

The news agency also spoke with a number of medical professionals about the new variant.

Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan said that people need not panic about the JN.1 variant.

"This is not a lethal variant and it's always better to take precautions like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks where necessary such as in hospitals or crowded places and following respiratory hygiene. It is also important to get your symptoms checked by a qualified doctor," said Dr Chauhan.

He also sought to remind that panic and chaos create more health issues than the disease itself.

Dr Aviral Mathur, Associate Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “This strain is highly transmissible, though symptoms remain mostly mild.”

Rishikesh AIIMS Director Meenu Singh said this variant of Covid is not very harmful, but people should be cautious.

WHAT TO DO AS COVID CASES SPIKE? Dr Mathur said prevention is key.

Wear a properly fitted mask when physical distancing is not possible and in poorly ventilated settings.

Make sure your mask covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Hand hygiene is important. Use a hand sanitiser or wash your hands with soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.

Avoid unnecessary travel if you are unwell.