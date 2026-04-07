A new variant of covid-19, called BA.3.2, has surfaced in several countries, highlighting yet again the virus’s ability to continue mutating. While early reports point to a high number of spike-protein mutations (potentially enhancing its ability to enter human cells or evade immunity), global health authorities have urged caution without triggering a panic.
Mint Explainer: Should you be concerned about the new covid variant?
SummaryHere's everything you need to know about the highly mutated BA.3.2 variant of Omicron and why health experts are urging caution.
A new variant of covid-19, called BA.3.2, has surfaced in several countries, highlighting yet again the virus’s ability to continue mutating. While early reports point to a high number of spike-protein mutations (potentially enhancing its ability to enter human cells or evade immunity), global health authorities have urged caution without triggering a panic.