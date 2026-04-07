Mint Explainer: Should you be concerned about the new covid variant?

A new variant of covid-19, called BA.3.2, has surfaced in several countries, highlighting yet again the virus’s ability to continue mutating. While early reports point to a high number of spike-protein mutations (potentially enhancing its ability to enter human cells or evade immunity), global health authorities have urged caution without triggering a panic.
A new variant of covid-19, called BA.3.2, has surfaced in several countries, highlighting yet again the virus’s ability to continue mutating. While early reports point to a high number of spike-protein mutations (potentially enhancing its ability to enter human cells or evade immunity), global health authorities have urged caution without triggering a panic.
Mint explains what we know so far about the new variant, and how concerned you should be.
Mint explains what we know so far about the new variant, and how concerned you should be.
What is the new variant?
The latest variant is a part of the Omicron strain that swept across the globe in late 2021. It was first detected in 2024 in South Africa but had remained dormant until now, causing it to be dubbed ‘cicada’ (after the insect that remains underground for long periods before suddenly emerging).
It has an unusually large number of mutations in its spike protein compared to LP.8.1, the strain used as the basis for the 2025-26 vaccines. Spike mutations are watched closely because they influence how transmissible a virus is and how well it can evade immunity from prior infections or vaccination.
The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has classified BA.3.2 as a “highly divergent” variant, meaning it has gone through a large number of genetic changes from earlier strains. However, the subvariant is still being assessed.
Where all has it been detected?
According to the CDC, the subvariant had been reported in 23 countries as of 11 February. Reports of increased detection started emerging last week, and it has since been found in 29 US states and Puerto Rico, parts of Europe, and in travellers entering the US from Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, and the UK.
The symptoms are similar to those of recent Omicron subvariants, according to reports, with patients reporting fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache, runny nose and cough.
What have global agencies said?
The World Health Organization’s vaccine composition group has flagged the variant for discussion at its meeting in May, classifying it as a “variant under monitoring” but not yet a “variant of concern” or even a “variant of interest". Public health groups have called for serious attention to the variant, while also cautioning against panic.
According to the WHO’s analysis, the subvariant has not shown a sustained growth advantage over any other co-circulating variant, and no data indicates increased severity, hospitalisation or deaths tied to it.
Experts have also reiterated that vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease and death, even as the virus evolves.
What were the earlier variants and mutations?
Since the virus first emerged in 2019, it has undergone several mutations. This is an expected feature of RNA viruses. Its evolving variants — Alpha, Delta, and most significantly, Omicron — shaped the course of the pandemic.
The covid-19 virus mutates as it replicates, and most changes are either neutral or detrimental to the virus itself. Occasionally, however, a mutation gives the virus an advantage (such as increased transmissibility) which can lead to new waves of infection.
For example, the JN.1 variant, a descendant of Omicron’s BA.2.86 lineage, drove infection waves in 2023- 2024 owing to its higher transmissibility and mild immune escape, although it did not show evidence of causing more severe disease.
Should you be worried?
Experts say there is no reason for immediate concern. The appearance of new variants is expected, and most do not lead to significant changes in public health risk. The variant is being monitored to check whether it spreads faster, causes severe illness, or significantly reduces vaccine effectiveness.
However, at this point, current vaccines appear to be working as intended for the variant. It has not yet been widely reported or detected in India but, as with previous variants, authorities worldwide have stepped up monitoring and surveillance.