New criminal laws give doctors immunity against medical negligence: Read details here
Currently, under the colonial-era criminal laws, medical negligence resulting in deaths is punishable under Section 304 A of the IPC. The revised criminal code laws exempts the doctors from criminal prosecution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the amended criminal law bill would provide immunity to medical professionals from criminal prosecution in instances of deaths due to medical negligence. The bill passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a voice vote in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs who have been suspended for "misconduct" for the remainder of the winter session. The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach.