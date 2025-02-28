The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Friday regarding the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The petitioners Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust claimed that around 200 deaths took place in the tragic incident, citing eyewitnesses. According to the official count, around 18 deaths have been reported.

"Incidents of stampede have become recurrent...Railways has issued notices to people to remove videos that are being uploaded...200 people have died," petitioner's statement said as quoted by Live Law.

The court sought evidence for these assertions in Public Interest Litigation(PIL) and suggested that families of affected individuals should pursue legal action. A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice PK Mishra dismissed the petition and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court.

‘Let persons who are affected approach,’ asserts Supreme Court “Let the persons who are affected approach the court”, the Court said. Questioning the validity of the death claims, the Court asked whether the petitioner is claiming that the State government is completely neglecting the issue.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Mishra said, “If any person has died and their family member has not received ex-gratia, they can approach and say that my name is not there...any such incident you have come across? So that we can appreciate what you are saying...that 200 died but only 50 have been accounted for," reported Live Law.

This comes almost a week after the Delhi High Court sought response from the Union Government and the Railways with respect to a plea seeking measures to prevent stampede at railway stations.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede The tragedy took place at 10:00 PM at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 when scores of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. Significant overcrowding at the station created chaos and around 18 individuals died in the incident.