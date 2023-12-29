Delhi is all prepped up to celebrate New Year's Eve with festivities taking place at a number of restaurants, malls and other public places. Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice yesterday stating diversions, closures and routes to avoid from New Year's eve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Happy New Year 2024: Section 144, other restrictions imposed in THESE cities. Check list here The road advisory was issued ahead of New Year in view of traffic congestions as large number of people gather to celebrate the day.

Places across the city where these celebrations will take place include Surya Hotel at New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel, Crown Plaza Hotel, Nehru Place South Exension Market, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Qutub Minar, Prominade Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipal Pur Janak Puri District Centre and many others including Connaught Place.

Delhi Traffic Police will impose the following restrictions for all private and public transport vehicles from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Delhi till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

Also read: Pakistan PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar declares strict ban on New Year celebration. Here is why No vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market ,North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jal Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and R/A Windsor place. Only valid pass holders will be permitted in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place In the vicinity of Connaught Place, limited parking space will be available on first come first serve basis at designated areas. Those commuters who seek to travel to New Delhi Railway Station must access it through Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street via Mandir Marg or through Rani Jhansi Road or through R/A Jhandewaian or through DeshBandhu Gupta Road. Commuters can also take R/A GPO or R/A Windsor Place route. Entry from Connaught Place via Chelmsford Road will be prohibited. From Ajmeri Gate commuters can take second entry gate and reach via Pahar Ganj. Routes around Old Delhi Railway Station will stay intact. Traffic restrictions will also be in place around India Gate. In west Delhi, commuters must avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (From Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk). In South Delhi, commuters should avoid taking these routes- Press Enclave Road Saket to Ring Road, Firoz Ghandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Bhisham Pitamah Marg to New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and Lodhi Road to Ring Road AIIMS.

Also read: New Year's Eve: Welcome 2024 with parties, staycation options in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and THESE cities Refer to the official traffic advisory for elaborate information regarding diversions and road closures.

