New details emerge in Kolkata gangrape case, marks of nail scratch found on prime accused Monojit Mishra's body

Doctors on Tuesday found "signs of injuries, scratch marks," on Monojit Mishra - the prime accused in a chilling case of gang rape on the campus of a law college in Kolkata, a well-placed police source told news agency PTI. Mishra - now an expelled employee of the college - along with the co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both students of the college, were arrested and remanded in police custody.

The nail injury marks suggest that the victim resisted during the alleged sexual assault, which reportedly occurred in a security guard's room at South Calcutta Law College on the evening of June 25, the police officer told the news agency.

"There are signs of injuries, precisely scratch marks, on the body of Monojit. These injuries are fresh. Such injuries happen when someone faces struggle or resistance," the officer said.

The nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the horrific rape case also interrogated the vice principal of the college -- where the alleged crime took place - as there was evidence suggesting that Monojit dialled VP Dr. Nayna Chatterji the morning after the crime.

"The CDRs of the mobile phones of the three arrested accused have been cross-checked. We found that there was a call from Monojit's number to the college VP the next morning after the crime took place. We have questioned the VP twice since yesterday to know the details of their conversation," the IPS officer said.

Efforts are on to find out every detail of the telephonic conversation between the two, he said.

The police have also accessed the CCTV footage of the medical shop from where the inhaler for the victim was purchased. The 24-year-old reportedly suffered a panic attack before the alleged sexual assault took place. In her complaint, she had claimed that she was gasping for breath when the main accused allegedly instructed one of the co-accused to get an inhaler for her.

"Zaib Ahmed had gone to the medical store to fetch the inhaler. The owner of the pharmacy said that Zaib wanted to make half of the payment in cash and the rest via UPI, which we didn’t agree to. The accused then made the full payment online. We have taken note of their version," he said.

On Tuesday, the investigating officers questioned six of the 16 people, mostly students, who were seen in the CCTV footage at the college about their activities on June 25, the officer said.

"We have prepared a list of 16 people whose presence was captured in the CCTV at the college after class hours. We are talking to them to find out whether they have seen or heard anything there on June 25," he said.

Police stated that digital footprints from the crime scene, along with medico-legal evidence collected from both the accused and the victim, and other circumstantial evidence, align with the victim’s official complaint.

On Tuesday, after the initial four-day remand ended, police sought an additional 10 days of custody for all the arrested accused in Alipore court. CCTV footage from the college has supported the gang rape allegations detailed by the student in her written complaint, an investigating officer said on Saturday.