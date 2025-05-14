Mission completed in 23 minutes: IAF bypassed, jammed Pakistan’s Chinese air defence systems - New details of Op Sindoor

In a striking demonstration of technological prowess and operational precision, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, according to the official documents.

The operation, conducted on the morning of 8 May 2025, targeted critical Pakistani air defence radars and military installations, including a key facility near Lahore. All Indian assets returned safely, underscoring the mission’s flawless execution, said the official statement.

Operation Sindoor: A calibrated response The PIB document mentioned that launched as a calibrated military response to escalating asymmetric warfare and cross-border terror attacks, Operation Sindoor marked a significant milestone in India’s defence capabilities.

The operation was triggered after Pakistan’s coordinated drone and missile strikes on multiple Indian cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, and Bhuj, on the night of 7–8 May.

India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Grid and layered air defence systems successfully intercepted these threats, employing radars, missile batteries, and electronic countermeasures.

India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, the release read.

In retaliation, the IAF struck Pakistan’s air defence infrastructure with surgical precision, neutralising several Chinese-built HQ-9 and HQ-16 surface-to-air

The Indian forces used a combination of indigenous technologies such as the Akash missile system, Barak-8, and the Russian-made S-400 (Sudarshan Chakra), alongside electronic warfare tactics to jam and bypass enemy radars.

India has emerged as a major defence manufacturing hub, driven by the "Make in India" initiative and a strong push for self-reliance. In FY 2023-24, indigenous defence production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore, while exports soared to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, a 34-fold increase from 2013-14.

Technological edge and strategic significance Operation Sindoor showcased India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology, particularly in electronic warfare and drone combat.

The IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) played a pivotal role in coordinating the strikes, while loitering munitions and drone warfare were effectively deployed to dismantle Pakistan’s air defence network.

"As part of Operation Sindoor, the following systems were utilised: battle-proven air defence systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns. Indigenous systems such as the Akash demonstrated exceptional performance," the release read.

The operation also exposed Pakistan’s reliance on foreign weaponry, with debris of Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles and Turkish Bayraktar-style drones recovered from the conflict zones.

Chinese and Turkish Weapons Used by Pakistan Operation Sindoor also produced concrete evidence of neutralised hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW," long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones.

"These were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior," the release read.

