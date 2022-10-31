New Electronics Manufacturing Cluster coming up in Maharashtra’s Ranjangaon

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in the Ranjangaon area of Maharashtra, The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed at a cost of ₹500 crore. In the coming years, the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs, will likely attract an investment of over ₹2,000 crore.
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in the Ranjangaon area of Maharashtra, The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed at a cost of ₹500 crore. In the coming years, the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs, will likely attract an investment of over ₹2,000 crore.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government will be about ₹500 crore."
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government will be about ₹500 crore."
With the development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, Ranjangaon has joined Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka in making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.
With the development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, Ranjangaon has joined Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka in making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.
The Government of India would be contributing ₹207.98 crore in the development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon. The overall cost of development of the EMC is lilely to be ₹492.85 crore. While ₹207.98 crore will be funded by the Central government, the rest is a contribution of ₹284.87 crore by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of the Government of Maharashtra.
The Government of India would be contributing ₹207.98 crore in the development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon. The overall cost of development of the EMC is lilely to be ₹492.85 crore. While ₹207.98 crore will be funded by the Central government, the rest is a contribution of ₹284.87 crore by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of the Government of Maharashtra.
"Pune-based CDAC, very soon in Maharashtra under India Semiconductor Mission and ₹1,000 crore future design scheme... will organise a roadshow in Pune for startups. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
"Pune-based CDAC, very soon in Maharashtra under India Semiconductor Mission and ₹1,000 crore future design scheme... will organise a roadshow in Pune for startups. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.