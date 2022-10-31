New Electronics Manufacturing Cluster coming up in Maharashtra’s Ranjangaon

The Government of India would be contributing ₹207.98 crore in the development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon. The overall cost of development of the EMC is lilely to be ₹492.85 crore. While ₹207.98 crore will be funded by the Central government, the rest is a contribution of ₹284.87 crore by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of the Government of Maharashtra.