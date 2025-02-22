New FBI Director Kash Patel’s Gujrati roots: know about his family’s journey from India to Uganda to America

Kash Patel, the new FBI Director, plans to relocate up to 1,500 employees to enhance the FBI's presence in communities. His appointment faced scrutiny, with concerns about potential partisanship and retribution against Trump opponents, despite his assurances to follow the Constitution.

Livemint
Updated22 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s new director of the FBI, reacts during his ceremonial swearing-in, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington(AP)

Indian-origin Kash Patel took oath on the Bhagvatd Gita as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday.

Patel is the first Indian-origin American to take oath as FBI chief. He belongs to a dominant Gujarati community Patidar, and his family relocated from India to the US decades ago.

All about Kash Patel's Gujarati roots

Kash Patel's family shifted to Uganda from India's Gujarat nearly seventy to eighty years ago, reported NDTV. His family had to face a lot of hardships in Uganda, including the atrocities by its genocidal regime. At last, his parents fled to the United States in search for a peaceful and better life. 

Advertisement

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsNew FBI Director Kash Patel’s Gujrati roots: know about his family’s journey from India to Uganda to America
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 09:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App