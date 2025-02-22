New FBI Director Kash Patel’s Gujrati roots: know about his family’s journey from India to Uganda to America

Indian-origin Kash Patel took oath on the Bhagvatd Gita as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday.

Patel is the first Indian-origin American to take oath as FBI chief. He belongs to a dominant Gujarati community Patidar, and his family relocated from India to the US decades ago.

All about Kash Patel's Gujarati roots Kash Patel's family shifted to Uganda from India's Gujarat nearly seventy to eighty years ago, reported NDTV. His family had to face a lot of hardships in Uganda, including the atrocities by its genocidal regime. At last, his parents fled to the United States in search for a peaceful and better life.

Advertisement