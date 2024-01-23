News
‘New GST rate has sent sector back by months’
Gaurav Laghate 9 min read 23 Jan 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Summary
- In an exclusive interview, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO of Games24x7, discussed the government’s apprehensions regarding the gaming industry, the industry’s quest for regulations, tax rise issues, investor outlook, and the pathway for future growth amid perception hurdles
Mumbai: The gaming industry had an eventful 2023. First, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) emerged as its nodal ministry, offering a clear, designated channel for industry interaction. Then came a big setback with the sharp increase in GST rate. In an exclusive interview, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO of Games24x7, discussed the government’s apprehensions, the industry’s quest for regulations, repercussions of the tax rise, investor outlook, and the pathway for future growth amid perception hurdles. Edited excerpts:
