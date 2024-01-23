‘New GST rate has sent sector back by months’

How are investors taking these developments? Do you see a funding winter for the sector?

Investors continue to express robust interest in the sector. Over the last two or three months, I think companies and investors alike are saying that, yes, the industry has taken some hit, but it’s probably for the better because the clarity will now result in significant multiple increases in value. Until now, gaming companies were not getting the same multiples that e-commerce companies were getting, because there was no clarity. Now suddenly, you will have full clarity. When the right regulation comes in, they define what kind of games should be allowed or should not be allowed, and if you can come out with a business model that can sustain itself, that can thrive and that can grow in this new reality, then I think the funds will be back. So, in the next five to six months, once the regulation comes, then we will be in a place where the investor community will also get a lot of confidence.