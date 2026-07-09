Why do the new guidelines for Rural Local Body grants matter for Gram Panchayats?

What is the difference between Tied and Untied Basic Grants?

The Centre has split Basic Grants equally under the Rural Local Body grant framework, giving Panchayats both earmarked funding for essential services and the flexibility to address local priorities. Half of the Basic Grant allocation will be released as Tied Grants, which must be spent on sanitation, solid waste management and water management. The intention is to improve the delivery of core civic services and strengthen rural infrastructure. The remaining 50% will be provided as Untied Grants, allowing Panchayats to allocate resources based on local development needs. These funds can be used for any of the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, such as agriculture, rural housing, roads, education, health, and social welfare. The dual funding structure is designed to ensure that villages receive dedicated resources for critical public services while retaining the flexibility to address region-specific development priorities through locally driven planning and decision-making.