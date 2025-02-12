New Income Tax Bill to introduce 'tax year’, replace definitions with formulas

A statement on the objectives of the bill, which aims “to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax," is part of the document to be tabled in the House. It acknowledges that the existing law passed in 1961 has been subject to numerous amendments since its passage, which has overburdened the basic structure of the law. These changes have made its language complex and increased the cost of compliance for taxpayers while hampering direct-tax administration’s efficiency, the person said.