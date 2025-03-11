New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-GM Hitesh Mehta undergoes polygraph test in Mumbai; what we know so far

In a significant development in the New India Co-operative Bank embezzlement case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police administered a polygraph test to Hitesh Mehta, the bank's former General Manager and Head of Accounts, on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Mehta is the primary suspect in the alleged misappropriation of ₹122 crore from the bank's reserves over a span of five years.

The investigation into the bank's financial discrepancies began when internal audits revealed substantial cash shortages in the safes of the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches.

Subsequent inspections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uncovered a deficit of ₹112 crore at the Prabhadevi branch and ₹10 crore at the Goregaon branch. These findings prompted the RBI to impose operational restrictions on the bank and appoint an administrator to oversee its functions.

According to the Business Standard, Hitesh Mehta was apprehended last month following allegations that he and his associates orchestrated a scheme to embezzle funds from the bank.

The alleged fraud is believed to have occurred between 2019 and 2024, during which time Mehta held a position of significant authority within the institution.

Bank's financial stability affected To further their investigation, the EOW sought and obtained court permission to conduct a polygraph test on Mehta. The test, commonly known as a lie detector test, was administered at the state-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) located in Kalina, Mumbai.

The embezzlement case has significantly impacted the New India Co-operative Bank's financial stability and reputation. Depositors have expressed concerns over the safety of their funds, leading to increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies.

