New league set up for retired cricketers gets notice from rival
It added that the organizers had deliberately and intentionally used a similar name deceptively and fraudulently with a view to gain unfair advantage
New Delhi: It’s a clash of legends, literally. A new league of retired Asian cricketers has bee launched in India. This one, organized by World Sports Group Private Limited, will be called Asian Legends League (ALL) and would be on very similar lines to its existing competitor, Legends League Cricket (LLC) that was launched in 2022. But, in response to the launch, LLC has sent a legal notice to the owners of the new league.