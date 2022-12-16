India on Friday reacted to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the remarks were a new low for the country. Calling Bilawal Bhutto “frustrated", India said the foreign affairs minister represents a "morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt" nation that has no credibility due to its support to terrorism. Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks on PM Narendra Modi came a day after India and Pakistan engaged in a war of words at the United Nations.
India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan came after Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In India’s reply to Pakistan, Jaishankar said those who hosted Osama have no right to sermonise at the council. In a reply, Bilawal Bhutto launched a derogatory attack on PM Modi.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “His comments are new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities."
“Cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism. This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. "Make in Pakistan" terrorism has to stop," the MEA said.
India said Pakistan was a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and has sheltered terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. “No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities!" India said in a severe attack on Pakistan.
“Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," the MEA said.
