'New low': Instagram page accused of posting couple's private moments without consent, internet outraged

An Instagram page is under fire for allegedly sharing videos of couples in intimate moments, without their knowledge or consent. The footage, reportedly filmed at public spots around Mumbai’s Mahim area, including beaches, has drawn widespread criticism online for violating privacy and promoting voyeuristic content.

The issue came to light after a Reddit user flagged the account, accusing it of “creepily recording couples and uploading their videos.” The post quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of anger and concern across platforms.

Also Read | IndiGo's Imphal bound flight returns to Delhi after detecting technical problem

According to Reddit users, the Instagram page currently hosts at least four such videos and has already garnered over 2,000 followers. The clips, often disguised as “social commentary,” appear to have been filmed without the subjects’ awareness, raising serious questions about consent, digital ethics, and privacy in public spaces.

Online backlash Social media users have condemned the account’s actions, with many calling it a blatant invasion of privacy.

“This is not content, it’s harassment,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Whatever you may think of PDA, but using a hidden cam to record couples and upload these videos on Instagram to monetize or fetishize the videos is another level of creepy.”

“New day, new low," the third user commented on Reddit.

“The person recording all of this, got no life of his own, I suppose,” the fourth user wrote.

“I recently saw how some accounts in Japan are recording girls in public, and all those accounts had indian origins. We really out there making a name for ourselves,” the fifth user shared.

Also Read | Man goes missing after causing car crash that turns his girlfriend paraplegic