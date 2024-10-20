New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County

AP
Published20 Oct 2024, 10:47 PM IST
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least one person dead.

Guard officials said 290 people have been rescued since Saturday with 38 of those taken to hospitals.

City officials said one person has died, but no details were released.

The National Weather Service said 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimeters) of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) set on Nov. 1, 1901 for the southeastern New Mexico city.

As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported that the county sheriff had to evacuate onto the roof of his vehicle after his truck was among several vehicles stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

Roswell police said there were ongoing rescue operations in the city Sunday with meteorologists saying more rain and flash floods were possible.

“We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety,” Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general, said in a statement.

Guard officials said they will “remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary” with 57 guardsmen on the ground.

They said the Guard had several tactical vehicles at the scene that were capable of driving in 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water.

