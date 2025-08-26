In a shift from WHO, India plans its own growth metrics to tackle childhood obesity
New Delhi: India is set to frame its first-ever growth and development standards for children, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launching a study in Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru to confront the recent surge in childhood obesity, as also the malnutrition issue.