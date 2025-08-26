New Delhi: India is set to frame its first-ever growth and development standards for children, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launching a study in Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru to confront the recent surge in childhood obesity, as also the malnutrition issue.

The initiative, called UNNATI (Upgrading Norms for Nutrition, Growth, and Development Assessment of Indian Children), will track the physical and developmental milestones of healthy children to build India-specific benchmarks.

Moving away from the World Health Organization (WHO) charts designed for Western populations, the new standards will give doctors and parents more accurate tools to identify and address the dual challenge of malnutrition and obesity in a timely manner, helping shape a healthier future for Indian children.

There is clear urgency for the move to check obesity in children. A global analysis by The Lancet shows the number of obese children and adolescents, in the 5-19 age group, has dramatically jumped from 0.4 million in 1990 to 12.5 million in 2022 in India, making childhood obesity a looming public health crisis.

This growth makes childhood obesity a major concern, as it is a key risk factor for chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease in adulthood. The alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for a new approach.

To create the much-needed domestic standards, the ICMR has initiated a large-scale prospective cohort study. The study will track healthy children from birth, meticulously collecting data on their height and weight. It will also measure key neurodevelopmental milestones, such as a child's cognitive, motor, and social skills. By doing this, the project will establish a clear, national benchmark for what constitutes healthy growth and development.

Beyond providing accurate tools for identification, the new standards will inform the national health policies and guide public nutrition programmes.

Dr. Randhir Khurana, senior consultant, neonatology & paediatrics at Motherland Hospital in Noida, said using international growth charts in India often creates gaps as these charts were developed based on Western populations, whose genetics, lifestyle and nutrition differ significantly from those in India.

Also Read | Govt to track children for obesity

"Indian children usually have different body frames, growth velocity, and nutritional environments," Dr. Khurana said. "For instance, eating patterns in India are more cereal and plant-based, with varying access to protein compared to Western diets. Additionally, genetic predispositions and differences in body composition mean that children may appear leaner yet healthy, and sometimes international standards misclassify them as undernourished."

He added that new tools and growth charts tailored for Indian children are essential because they represent the unique population profile and help clinicians monitor growth more accurately. "This shift also ensures the early detection of malnutrition or obesity and provides a culturally-relevant benchmark for parents and pediatricians," Dr. Khurana said.