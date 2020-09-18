New players enter regional streaming space as older ones expand offerings

New Delhi: Non-Hindi local language streaming services are in no mood to let go of the wide audience base acquired over the covid-19 lockdown even as parts of the economy open up. Building on the consumer habit of watching streaming content together as a family, a couple of new firms are set to enter the game with vernacular content even as older VoD (video-on-demand) services are fast lining up offerings as shooting restarts and talent becomes available.

Marathi filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar is launching a new OTT service for content exclusively devoted to the language called Planet Marathi this December. This would include movies, music videos, cookery shows, kids content and so on for an annual subscription rate of less than ₹500.

Meanwhile, a new service called STAGE will offer original content in local dialects such as Haryanavi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Konkani, among others through formats such as comedy, folk, poetry, storytelling and motivational content. Established streaming services are not far behind in recognizing the opportunity in the regional space either.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, the Tamil adaptation of its comedy original Comicstaan, making its foray into original content in the Tamil language. Disney+ Hotstar has also made its critically acclaimed mystery thriller Aarya starring Sushmita Sen available across Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam starting this month.

The covid-19 lockdown has accelerated the pace and opportunities for growth that streaming services had foreseen in India.

“This growth has been a once in a lifetime opportunity and we have to make sure we capitalize on the demand with adequate supply," Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Bengali streaming service Hoichoi said.

Hoichoi has notched up 13 million subscribers and says 40% of its revenue comes from international customers with the lockdown having given it an opportunity to cater to the diaspora across countries like Bangladesh, West Asia and others. While the average Hoichoi customer was spending 1 hour 10 minutes a day on the platform at the peak of the lockdown, the figure now stands around 50 minutes.

With shoots having resumed across the country, Mohta said talent is now easily available and Hoichoi has unveiled 25 original web shows and two films for the coming months, including titles like Chowringhee, Devdas, Mahabharat Murders, Kolkata Undergroundand others.

“Video streaming apps are a prime example of how one should never waste a good crisis," Sudish Balan, chief business officer at Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency had said in an earlier interview to Mint referring to the spike in viewership and average time spent on these platforms over the lockdown. It helps that now streaming content is being watched by people as old as 55 plus, often with the family, bringing them into the fold of what was considered a medium for the young.

According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released this July, 70% of Indians will access the Internet in their native languages by the end of this year. It adds that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages.

According to an An EY survey, 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros. Further, according to a study by marketing and public relations company Dentsu, while the number of new OTT subscriptions purchased during the lockdown period spiked throughout the country, north India is more receptive of upcoming regional OTT platforms.

“There has been a complete behavioural change with OTT content viewing now having turned into an event," Balan had added.

