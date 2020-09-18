New players enter regional streaming space as older ones expand offerings

“Video streaming apps are a prime example of how one should never waste a good crisis," Sudish Balan, chief business officer at Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency had said in an earlier interview to Mint referring to the spike in viewership and average time spent on these platforms over the lockdown. It helps that now streaming content is being watched by people as old as 55 plus, often with the family, bringing them into the fold of what was considered a medium for the young.