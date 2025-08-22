New railway luggage rules on the anvil? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals what's exactly happening

Amidst swirling rumours of new luggage regulations, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has labeled the reports as 'absolute fake news.' He emphasises that existing luggage rules have been in place for decades, urging clarity on the matter.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published22 Aug 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Several news reports have suggested that Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost station revenue. 

The move, according to the reports, is aimed to regulate baggage policy across railway stations, mirroring the one already in place at airports.

But Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called all these reports ‘absolute fake news’. During an interview with a news channel, Vaishnaw said that the luggage rules had existed in railways for decades.

“Someone picked the already existing rules and did stories on them. It is absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades,” Viashnaw said in the interview.

                                                How much luggage is allowed on trains?
ClassFree AllowanceMarginal allowanceMaximum quantity permitted
AC First Class70 Kgs15 Kgs150 Kgs
AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class50 Kgs10 Kgs100 Kgs
AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car40 Kgs10 Kgs40 Kgs
Sleeper class40 Kgs10 Kgs80 Kgs
Second class35 Kgs10 Kgs70 Kgs

What are the rules?

Indian Railways specifies free personal luggage allowances, based on travel class, allowing 70kg in AC First Class, 50kg in AC 2 tier, 40 kg in AC 3 Tier, and 35 kg in Second class or general compartments and second class sitting, according to Indian Railways Passenger Reservation Enquiry (table above).

Though some leeway is given, normally exceeding prescribed limits incurs fines, which can be 1.5 times what the passenger would pay at the station for excess standard luggage.

India has the world's largest and busiest railway network. Indian Railways serves as a lifeline for millions of travellers daily.

Key Takeaways
  • Existing luggage rules in Indian Railways have not changed and are based on travel class.
  • Exceeding luggage limits incurs fines, which can be significant.
  • The confusion arose from misinterpretations of pre-existing regulations.
