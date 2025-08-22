New railway luggage rules on the anvil? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals what's exactly happening

Several news reports have suggested that Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost station revenue.
The move, according to the reports, is aimed to regulate baggage policy across railway stations, mirroring the one already in place at airports.
But Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called all these reports ‘absolute fake news’. During an interview with a news channel, Vaishnaw said that the luggage rules had existed in railways for decades.
“Someone picked the already existing rules and did stories on them. It is absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades,” Viashnaw said in the interview.
|How much luggage is allowed on trains?
|Class
|Free Allowance
|Marginal allowance
|Maximum quantity permitted
|AC First Class
|70 Kgs
|15 Kgs
|150 Kgs
|AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class
|50 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|100 Kgs
|AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car
|40 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|40 Kgs
|Sleeper class
|40 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|80 Kgs
|Second class
|35 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|70 Kgs
Indian Railways specifies free personal luggage allowances, based on travel class, allowing 70kg in AC First Class, 50kg in AC 2 tier, 40 kg in AC 3 Tier, and 35 kg in Second class or general compartments and second class sitting, according to Indian Railways Passenger Reservation Enquiry (table above).
Though some leeway is given, normally exceeding prescribed limits incurs fines, which can be 1.5 times what the passenger would pay at the station for excess standard luggage.
India has the world's largest and busiest railway network. Indian Railways serves as a lifeline for millions of travellers daily.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read the latest updates on the Supreme Court verdict regarding Delhi-NCR stray dog relocation and ongoing protests now on Livemint.