New Schengen Visa rules: Know changes in travel, insurance trends; senior citizens visiting Europe shoots up by 100%
New Schengen Visa rules ushered in significant changes in travel and insurance trends, with those aged 70 and above visiting Schengen destinations doubling. In the upcoming season, 82% of travellers to Europe will visit France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain.
New Schengen Visa rules have resulted in a doubling of Europe-bound senior citizens, a survey by insurance broker Policybazaar.com revealed.
The new Schengen Visa rules, announced on April 18, have also spurred significant changes in travel insurance trends over the past few days, including a 3-4 per cent surge in users who booked travel insurance policies, as per the Policybazaar survey.