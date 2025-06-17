New shocking footage of Ahmedabad tragedy - Students jump from BJ Medical College building after Air India plane crash

Air India Plane CRash: On 12 June 2025, a tragic Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew. The aircraft struck the BJ Medical College hostel, igniting a massive fire that engulfed the building and surrounding area. New video footage has now emerged, showing the harrowing moments when students at the medical college desperately jumped from the burning hostel to escape the flames and smoke.

The footage captures thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the hostel as panicked students scramble to flee. Some are seen climbing down from the medical college's windows and balconies, while others use makeshift ropes fashioned from tied-together bedsheets to descend from higher floors.

The scenes reveal a desperate attempt to survive amid chaos, with students helping one another to escape the rapidly spreading fire. Several students were even seen perched on nearby trees, watching helplessly as the fire raged on.

The Air India plane crash not only resulted in the loss of nearly all lives on board but also claimed the lives of around 30 people on the ground, including five medical students residing in the hostel. The plane’s tail reportedly struck the college mess hall during lunchtime, causing a devastating impact. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Air India Plane Crash: Latest Development Following the tragic Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash near Ahmedabad on 12 June, significant developments have unfolded in the investigation and response efforts. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India is leading the inquiry, with crucial assistance from international agencies including the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Both the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR), commonly known as the black boxes, have been successfully recovered from the crash site.

In the wake of the accident, the Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered enhanced safety checks on the entire Boeing 787-8/9 fleet operated by Air India to prevent any recurrence of similar incidents.

