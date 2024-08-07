New ’super manager’ at Brazil’s Petrobras is tasked with boosting investment, sources say

BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/ (PIX):New 'super manager' at Brazil's Petrobras is tasked with boosting investment, sources say

Reuters
Published7 Aug 2024, 01:46 AM IST
New 'super manager' at Brazil's Petrobras is tasked with boosting investment, sources say
New ’super manager’ at Brazil’s Petrobras is tasked with boosting investment, sources say

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has appointed a new "super manager," Wagner Victer, tasked with boosting capital expenditure, to meet demands from Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, sources said.

Lula considers Petrobras an engine for job creation and development, but the company has faced hurdles to invest in the past year because of difficulties with environmental licenses and suppliers.

Victer will oversee and coordinate the $102 billion 2024-2028 investment plan, two sources familiar with the matter said. Of this, $18.5 billion is expected for this year, mostly in exploration and production.

Petrobras did not respond to a request for comment.

The company created the position to help turn the company into a driver of Brazil's economy while maintaining profitability, the sources added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Victer's appointment comes after Magda Chambriard became the company's top executive in May, promising to speed up the company's investments, in line with Lula's wishes.

Having spent 37 years at Petrobras, one of the sources said, Victer was seen as someone who would be able to bring management of different parts of the company together, speeding up internal procedures.

Last year, Petrobras invested $12.7 billion, about 21% less than planned.

Victer's appointment is part of a broader shakeup, as Chambriard swapped several directors and managers since taking office.

Victer will also oversee production in the Buzios pre-salt oil field in the Santos Basin. By 2028, production there could be quadrupled, the company has said. In June, the field produced 874,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Fabio Teixeira and Jonathan Oatis) Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 01:46 AM IST
HomeNewsNew ’super manager’ at Brazil’s Petrobras is tasked with boosting investment, sources say

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue