New train ticket advance reservation booking rules from today, November 1: 5 things to know

New train ticket advance reservation booking rules from today, November 1: 5 things to know

Livemint

  • Starting November 1, 2024, Indian Railways has limit train ticket advance bookings down from 120 days.

Indian Railways

The Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the advance booking period for train tickets, which will now be limited to 60 days instead of the previous 120 days. This rule will apply from November 1, 2024, but will not affect passengers who have already secured their tickets.

