New travel hotspots for Indians: Paro, Baku, 4 others shine. MakeMyTrip reveals 10 top trends
Indian travellers are driving changes in tourism, exploring diverse global destinations, and seeking unique experiences with the help of technology. MakeMyTrip's India Travel Trends Report sheds light on these evolving trends
Indian travelers today are not only reshaping domestic tourism but also setting new trends in international travel. With increasing disposable income and easier access to visas, they're exploring diverse global destinations beyond traditional hotspots. Empowered by technology and social media, they're actively seeking unique experiences, and leaving their mark on every corner of the globe. MakeMyTrip has released its first edition of India Travel Trends Report which marks how Indians are travelling today.