New U.S. Buyback Tax Hits Companies With $3.5 Billion Burden
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Summary
- Companies are disclosing the impacts of the 1% tax on share repurchases
A new 1% tax on stock buybacks is starting to increase companies’ anticipated tax burdens, to the tune of over $3.5 billion in the first half of the year among the largest U.S. public companies.
