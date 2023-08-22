New U.S. Buyback Tax Hits Companies With $3.5 Billion Burden

A new 1% tax on stock buybacks is starting to increase companies’ anticipated tax burdens, to the tune of over $3.5 billion in the first half of the year among the largest U.S. public companies.

Businesses in recent weeks have disclosed what they are expecting their tax bills for share repurchases to be for the first half of the year, offering a first glimpse at the levy’s midyear impact on their financials. Booking Holdings estimates a tax liability of $47 million for the six months ended June 30, according to a regulatory filing. PayPal anticipates a $24 million bill tied to buybacks for that period, while MetLife expects a tax hit of $13 million.

The tax, which went into effect Jan. 1, is set to cost S&P 500 companies $1.6 billion in the second quarter, according to preliminary data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of ratings firm S&P Global. That figure, which is down from around $1.98 billion in the first three months of the year, represents around 0.34% of the companies’ collective operating income for the second quarter, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Despite the higher tax obligations, companies are largely shrugging off the tax. From April through June, S&P 500 companies are expected to spend around $169 billion on stock buybacks, down about 20% from both the first quarter of this year and from a year ago, the preliminary S&P data show. Companies have pulled back some because of macroeconomic uncertainties, but the tax isn’t significantly deterring share repurchases among S&P 500 companies, according to Silverblatt.

“It’s an annoyance, a payment, but compared to earnings this quarter of about $458 billion, the $1.6 billion is not a lot," he said.

At Liberty Energy, the tax is now folded into the math—added to the price of shares—when the Denver-based energy-services company is buying back stock, said finance chief Michael Stock. This means less capital is available for repurchases, he said.

“So it’s less shares you’ll buy back," according to Stock. “But it doesn’t actually change the go, no-go decision, necessarily, unless you’re kind of on the borderline of the value at which you would buy back."

Liberty Energy bought back around $134.7 million in shares through June and accrued an excise tax of $1.2 million for that same period, according to a regulatory filing. The company has around $240 million worth of remaining shares authorized for repurchase. Liberty Energy’s net income during the first half of the year was around $315 million.

The Internal Revenue Service in June suspended reporting and payment requirements stemming from the buyback tax while the agency works on guidance on the scope of the tax, according to Mark Friedlich, vice president of government affairs at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting who advises the Treasury Department, the IRS and Congress on various tax matters. This means companies will ultimately owe the 1% tax for affected buybacks from this year, but they aren’t responsible for paying those obligations yet, he said, adding that the guidance is expected to indicate when companies will have to start reporting and making these payments.

“I don’t think it’s going to be immediate once the guidance is issued," Friedlich said, “but obviously with the divided government and all the politics around this, anything is possible."

The 1% tax—which was a last-minute addition to the climate, health and tax law known as the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year—is levied on net buybacks, meaning total shares repurchased minus new shares issued during the year. The tax aims to create a more level playing field between buybacks and other ways of returning capital to shareholders, such as dividends, and to raise money to pay for expanded federal programs. It has been projected to raise $74 billion over a decade by the Joint Committee on Taxation, and would have raised roughly $8.4 billion from S&P 500 companies had it been in effect in 2021.

Norwalk, Conn.-based Booking Holdings, which owns travel-services websites including Booking.com, Priceline and OpenTable, has repurchased $5.1 billion in shares in the first six months of the year, taking its authorized amount down to $19 billion from $24 billion, CFO David Goulden told analysts this month. The company estimates a buyback tax liability of $47 million for the six months ended June 30. Its net income for the period was $1.56 billion.

At MetLife, the company repurchased around 23.7 million shares in the front half of the year for around $1.5 billion. The New York-based insurance giant’s board in May increased the company’s share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to around $4 billion. MetLife’s excise tax for buybacks through June 30 came to $13 million, with net income for the period at $384 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Digital payments company PayPal, meanwhile, bought back roughly 41 million shares through June, with a price tag of around $3 billion out of the authorized repurchase amount of up to $15 billion. The San Jose, Calif.-based company, according to a regulatory filing, recorded $24 million in tax for buybacks through June. PayPal’s net income for the six month period was around $1.82 billion.

The companies declined to comment.

At 1%, the tax isn’t altering companies’ buyback plans, but lifting the levy could prompt executives to change their strategies. President Biden in February proposed quadrupling the rate to encourage long-term investments by companies instead of rewarding shareholders and executives. A group of Senate Democrats followed up later in February with a bill similarly seeking to increase the tax on certain buybacks from 1% to 4%, a proposed hike that faces hurdles to passage in the divided Congress.

The expectation is that the tax will go up eventually, said Silverblatt, though he doesn’t anticipate that it will reach as high as 4%. A more muted increase, such as to around 2%, could gain the required backing in Congress, Silverblatt said, adding that companies would likely start to reassess their repurchase activity if the rate were lifted to around 2.5%.

There is a level at which the tax affects buyback strategies, said Liberty Energy’s Stock, but he hasn’t calculated what that threshold is. “The tax, if it becomes sizable enough, does dissuade you because it is sort of changing the arbitrage of how to return money to shareholders," he said.