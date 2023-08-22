New U.S. Buyback Tax Hits Companies With $3.5 Billion Burden

The Internal Revenue Service in June suspended reporting and payment requirements stemming from the buyback tax while the agency works on guidance on the scope of the tax, according to Mark Friedlich, vice president of government affairs at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting who advises the Treasury Department, the IRS and Congress on various tax matters. This means companies will ultimately owe the 1% tax for affected buybacks from this year, but they aren’t responsible for paying those obligations yet, he said, adding that the guidance is expected to indicate when companies will have to start reporting and making these payments.