The Centre plans extended warranty for off-season, gifts electronics—but with a catch
SummaryThe consumer affairs ministry is pushing for a warranty extension on electronics bought as gifts or during off-season sales, but conditions apply.
New Delhi: You buy an air conditioner during a festive sale, but weeks later, when it’s finally installed, you realize the warranty clock started ticking from the purchase date. The consumer affairs ministry wants to change that by extending the warranty period for such electronics bought as gifts or during off-season sales, but only if they’re installed by authorized service centres within a set window, according to two people aware of the matter.