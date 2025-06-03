New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is set to introduce new standards for washers used to clean root and tuber vegetables, which have a diverse demand across the country as well as globally, two people directly involved in the process said.

These machines are crucial for food processing units and major exporters handling produce such as carrots, radish, beetroot, cassava and potatoes, among others.

The upcoming standards aim to modernize the way these crops that are pulled from underground and often carry a heavy load of soil and contaminants are cleaned before they reach domestic and international markets. This comes in the backdrop of India pushing to diversify its agricultural and horticultural exports.

“BIS will mandate the use of food-grade, non-corrosive materials such as stainless steel for all parts that come into contact with the vegetables," said the first among the two people mentioned above.

Also read: Cooking oil packs may be changed to cut shifty traders to size

Also, washing efficiency is key to effectively remove soil and debris while ensuring the vegetables suffer minimal bruising, cuts or cracks, this person said.

The new BIS standard includes clear test methods to check how well the machines wash, how much they can handle and how safe they are. Only machines that meet these standards will get certified, giving buyers more confidence and helping Indian exporters meet global food safety rules and cut down rejection at ports.

Developed economies, including the US, Germany and the Netherlands, already rely on washers made entirely from stainless steel or food-grade polymers, minimizing corrosion and microbial risks.

In line with BIS standards

“The move will mandate all such manufacturers to produce the machines in line with BIS standards and obtain certification to ensure better quality. Currently, the ISI mark is not mandatory for these machines, as there were no standards governing their design or performance until now," said the second person.

Fresh potato exports continued to play a significant role in India’s agricultural trade in calendar year 2024. The country exported 513,537 tonnes of fresh potatoes, registering a slight decline of 0.6% in volume from the previous year.

However, the value of these exports surged to a record $110 million in 2024 from $94.5 million in 2023, registering an increase of 16.4%. This rise in value reflects a higher average export price, which grew by 17.1% year-on-year to around $214 per tonne. The major export destinations for potatoes are he UAE, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Also read: India’s exports face geopolitical woes but trade deals offer relief: RBI report

Manufacturers have flagged concerns over a potential rise in prices. “At present, machines used to wash such fruits and vegetables are available in the domestic market for around ₹3-4 lakh, while advanced models are priced at about ₹5 lakh," a senior executive of a manufacturing firm told Mint requesting anonymity.

With the new standards set to come into effect, the prices of these machines may rise by 10% to 15%, this executive said.

“In this segment, most of the players are MSMEs. These standards may put economic pressure on these manufacturers, but they are essential for keeping the industry on par with global players," said Vinod Kumar Abhash Kumar, trade expert and assistant professor, economics, Delhi University.

“As India moves ahead with free trade agreements with major developed economies such as the UK, US, and EU, aligning our manufacturing practices with international benchmarks will only strengthen our export competitiveness," Kumar said.

According to the IMARC Group, India’s vegetable washer equipment market was valued at $292.82 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2033. Growth is being driven by increased health awareness, stricter food safety regulations and greater adoption of automated and smart washing solutions by both large and mid-sized processors.

Also read: The wait for cheap Scotch whisky got a wee bit longer

Earlier, Mint reported on 26 May that India has sought greater American market access for its mangoes, pomegranate, litchi, grapes, pineapple, guava, jackfruit, drumstick, green chilli, carrots, bottle gourd and ridge gourd. Better washing machines will create better export market opportunities for Indian fruits and vegetables.

India’s agricultural exports to the US were worth $2.53 billion in FY25, led by spices, cereal preparations, rice, fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy and poultry products.