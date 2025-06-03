New washer standards in works by BIS for root and tuber vegetables to boost export hygiene
Summary
Experts said as India moves ahead with free trade agreements with major developed economies, aligning its manufacturing practices with international benchmarks will strengthen export competitiveness.
New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is set to introduce new standards for washers used to clean root and tuber vegetables, which have a diverse demand across the country as well as globally, two people directly involved in the process said.
