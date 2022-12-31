Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

New Year 2023 celebration LIVE Updates: Bidding adieu to 2022, celebratory revelry welcomes 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:29 PM ISTLivemint
Indian cities are prepping to celebrate the New Year Eve maintaining safety and security.

Administration across cities has prepared to welcome the huge crowds of people who will come out to celebrate the New Year's Eve on Saturday and welcome the New Year 2023 with joy and revelry

People across the country are excited to welcome the New Year 2023 with revelry. Despite Covid restrictions and a new threats of  an outbreak, state officials have taken strict measures in all big cities to facilitate the huge crowds that will come out on Saturday to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

According to the most widely used Gregorian calendar, every year people welcome the New Year of 1 January and celebrate the occasion with family and friends exchanging wishes and raising toasts to a new phase in time.

31 Dec 2022, 04:29 PM IST ‘City of Lakes’ Udaipur decked up to welcome New Year 2023, concrete security measures at place

The City of Lakes, Udaipur, is in full swing of preparations to welcome the new year. Local and foreign tourists arrived in Udaipur a week earlier to partake in the celebrations of New Year 2023.

The majority of the city's hotels and resorts are fully booked. Various programmes that will be held on 31 December to welcome the new year are currently being prepared for.

The Udaipur district police said that concrete security arrangements have been laid out to ensure the safety of tourists.

31 Dec 2022, 03:58 PM IST Mumbai Police officials deployed on ‘bandobast duty’ as the city prepares for restriction free New Year's Eve after  2 years

The police stepped up security across the city on Saturday to ward off any untoward incidents as Mumbai prepares to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

An official stated that 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police, and 7 additional commissioners of police have been deployed as part of the security arrangements to uphold law and order.

In addition to the above,, 15 quick response teams (QRT), three riot control police units, and 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF) are all deployed.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP