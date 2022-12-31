People across the country are excited to welcome the New Year 2023 with revelry. Despite Covid restrictions and a new threats of an outbreak, state officials have taken strict measures in all big cities to facilitate the huge crowds that will come out on Saturday to celebrate the New Year's Eve.
According to the most widely used Gregorian calendar, every year people welcome the New Year of 1 January and celebrate the occasion with family and friends exchanging wishes and raising toasts to a new phase in time.
31 Dec 2022, 04:29 PM IST
‘City of Lakes’ Udaipur decked up to welcome New Year 2023, concrete security measures at place
The City of Lakes, Udaipur, is in full swing of preparations to welcome the new year. Local and foreign tourists arrived in Udaipur a week earlier to partake in the celebrations of New Year 2023.
The majority of the city's hotels and resorts are fully booked. Various programmes that will be held on 31 December to welcome the new year are currently being prepared for.
The Udaipur district police said that concrete security arrangements have been laid out to ensure the safety of tourists.
31 Dec 2022, 03:58 PM IST
Mumbai Police officials deployed on ‘bandobast duty’ as the city prepares for restriction free New Year's Eve after 2 years
The police stepped up security across the city on Saturday to ward off any untoward incidents as Mumbai prepares to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.
An official stated that 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police, and 7 additional commissioners of police have been deployed as part of the security arrangements to uphold law and order.
In addition to the above,, 15 quick response teams (QRT), three riot control police units, and 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF) are all deployed.