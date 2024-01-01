New Year 2024: From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, here's how the beginning of the year was marked across India
Various cities in India, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Shimla, Chennai, and Srinagar, celebrated the arrival of 2024 with fireworks, light shows, dance performances, and vibrant celebrations.
Several cities across India marked the beginning of the year 2024 with celebrations and festivities. From Jammu and Kashmir to Chennai, here's how these states welcomed New Year.
He added, "This is probably the biggest alibi to the transformation that Srinagar city has witnessed with the implementation of Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects! Immensely proud of my Srinagar Smart City and SMC team for making this happen! Happy New Year!."
In Baramulla district, lavish New Year's Eve celebrations took place as laser shows and dance performances were held in Gulmarg town.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!