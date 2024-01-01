Several cities across India marked the beginning of the year 2024 with celebrations and festivities. From Jammu and Kashmir to Chennai, here's how these states welcomed New Year.

Delhi

In Delhi, devotees welcomed New Year with prayers at Jhandewalan Temple as the temple held its first aarti of the year. Moreover, huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place to welcome New Year.

Punjab

In Amritsar, the Golden Temple saw devotees welcoming the new year by offering prayers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badaland his wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers to mark the beginning of 2024.

Sukhbir Badal said, "We are here at the Darbar Sahib to pray that the new year becomes a year of happiness for everyone. May the country and Punjab develop," reported ANI.

Kerala

A large number of devotees visited Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta on the last day of the year.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, devotees flocked in large numbers to offer their prayers on the last day of the year.

Rajasthan

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, marked the beginning of the year by visiting shelter homes in Ramniwasbagh and JK Lone Hospital. At these shelter homes, he held an inspection and distributed warm clothes to homeless people. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rajasthan BJP Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar.

In Udaipur, lavish celebrations were held as people welcomed the new year with light and dance shows and performances.

In Ajmer, residents welcomed the year 2024 with fireworks, light shows, and dance performances.

Himachal Pradesh

In Shimla, people in large numbers flocked to Mall Road to welcome the upcoming year.

Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, Kamarajar Salai saw a large a turnout of crowds to welcome New Year 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Srinagar, a large number of people gathered at Lal Chowk to welcome the new year. Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd., Athar Aamir Khan, in a post on X said, "This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!"