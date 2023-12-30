New Year 2024: New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the end of the year and one can make it even more special by following these ideas for a perfect memorable cozy and homely New Year. It's the best time of the year to cherish and strengthen bonds with loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some suggestions to celebrate the 2024 New Year with loved ones including friends and family at home.

Be a host Invite friends and family to join us for a lively New Year's Eve party. Decorate the house with streamers and balloons, and create a snack and drink station along with a cozy corner for a game of cards or Pictionary. Consider making it a potluck-style gathering where everyone contributes a dish.

Invite friends and family for dinner Treat your loved ones to an upscale homemade dinner order food from a restaurant for an elegant dinner party at home. Following dinner, your loved ones can gather up to watch a movie together to make the night even more memorable.

Watch fireworks live For those who enjoy the comfort of their homes and do not want to venture out late on a cold winter night, one can livestream fireworks that take place all across different cities of the country.

Have a movie marathon Snuggle up with loved ones with some movie snacks such as popcorn, burgers, and pizzas for a movie or TV show marathon. Choose a theme, such as romantic comedies or classic films and make it a cozy but memorable night.

Game night Spend the evening engaged in board games, card games, Pictionary, or video games with friends and family. Encourage everyone to bring their favourite games for a variety of entertainment.

Dance through the night Welcome the new year on the dance floor by having a dance party at home that awards the best and worst dancers of the night. Prepare with a curated playlist, party atmosphere, and some lively party lights.

