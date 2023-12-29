New Year 2024: Top 7 precautions to take while partying amid rising Covid sub-variant JN.1 cases
Hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, have been instructed to be prepared to deal with COVID-19 amid the upcoming New Year festivities.
New Year is around the corner and many are prepared for the celebration but one must not forget to take precautions amid increasing numbers of reported cases of Covid's new sub-variant JN.1.
- One must keep physical distance of at least 1 metre from others, even if they don’t appear to be sick and avoid crowded gatherings.
- One must wear a properly fitted mask when physical distancing is not possible, especially in poorly ventilated settings.
- One should clean hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- One should cover mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue while coughing or sneezing.
- One must dispose off used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.
- In case one tends to develop symptoms or tests positive for Covid-19, the person must self-isolate until recovery and take appropriate medicines and rest.
- Get vaccinated.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!