New Year is around the corner and many are prepared for the celebration but one must not forget to take precautions amid increasing numbers of reported cases of Covid's new sub-variant JN.1.

With the Delhi government prepared to take on new cases in view of mass gatherings on New Year, a number of hospital beds have been arranged along with oxygen cylinders and testing kits, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

Delhi's Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press briefing on Thursday said that directives have been issued to all hospitals under the Delhi government to maintain all preparations for dealing with Covid-19. Ahead of New Year, Bharadwaj said, "Although there isn't any situation causing panic in Delhi presently, it doesn't mean that hospital administrations should be lax. All hospitals must remain prepared to deal with Covid," reported ANI.

Safdarjung Hospital has reserved 50 beds for isolations and 9 ICU beds along with arrangements related to oxygen, PPE kits and Covid testing. In Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, separate help desks has been set up for Covid-19 patients. A designated testing centre will ensure deployment of immediate treatment upon confirmation of Covid.

As per an ANI report, Senior pulmonologist and former Safdarjung Hospital HOD, Dr Neeraj Gupta, said, "JN.1 is a variant of Omicron. It is a very mild virus. It crosses our immune barriers and is able to infect us with a normal infection. Like any viral infection, this is also mild; it is not of a very severe nature, and we are not expecting any admissions or higher admission rates."

He also mentioned that patients with comorbidities or any severe condition that decreases the immune system must be more cautious as morbidity rate is high among them, that may eventually lead to mortality.

While stating precautionary measures Dr Neeraj Gupta said, “I will want people to beware. Take all the precautions, including avoiding any exposure to excessive cold. Try to remain healthy and exercise when the Sun comes out. Take a nutritious diet and exercise all Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks in public, and this will also prevent them from many pollution-related issues."

WHO laid down a number of directives for the general public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.