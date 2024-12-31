With over six hours left for the Indians to step into the new year, the celebrations have already started in New Zealand's Auckland and the kiwi capital welcomed 2025 with fireworks, reported news agency ANI on 31 October.

Here's the video:

With these celebrations, New Zealand's Auckland has become the first major city to welcome 2025, as thousands of spectators cheering at colorful fireworks launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, reported AP.

Apart from this, to welcome the new year, many climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point and a light display recognizing Auckland’s Indigenous tribes. This 2024 has been marked by protests over Māori rights in the nation of 5 million.

According to the details, the countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York. Other cities worldwide are readying with celebrations highlighting local cultures and traditions.

Over 1 million people are now expected at Sydney Harbor for the traditional fireworks, where British pop star Robbie Williams will lead a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Year of the snake: In Japan, ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, almost everything is shut. The temples and homes thoroughly cleaned, including swatting floor mats called “tatami” with big sticks.

The AP report added that the upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from Jan. 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

The celebrations in South Korea were cut back or canceled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the Sunday crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

Jakarta will feature a dazzling fireworks display, including a drone show featuring 800 drones, followed by countdowns to midnight at the city's iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.