New Year chaos in Netherlands: Inferno guts 19th-century Amsterdam church - Video

A huge blaze gutted a 19th-century Amsterdam church as the country ushered in the New Year. The blaze broke out in the early hours at the Vondelkerk, a tourist attraction that has overlooked one of the city's top parks since 1872. The cause of the fire at the 19th century church has not been ascertained.

As the blaze continued to spread, the 50-metre-high (164-foot) tower eventually gave away. While the roof was badly damaged, the structure was expected to remain intact, Amsterdam authorities said.

Videos of the fire showed towering flames engulfing the church, with thick plumes of smoke billowing from the structure as the fire continued to burn.

In other parts of the Netherlands, the head of the Dutch Police Union, Nine Kooiman, reported an “unprecedented amount of violence against police and emergency services” over New Year's Eve.

As she worked a shift on New Year's Eve, she said she had been pelted three times by fireworks and other explosives.

With emergency services under strain, authorities shortly after midnight issued a rare nationwide mobile alert advising the public to call only in emergencies.

Reports of attacks against police and firefighters were widespread across the country. In the southern city of Breda, people threw petrol bombs at police.

At least two persons were killed in fireworks-related incidents. They have been identified as 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man. Three others were seriously injured.

The eye hospital in Rotterdam said it had treated 14 patients, including 10 minors, for eye injuries. Two received surgery.

It was the last year before an expected ban on unofficial fireworks, so the Dutch bought them in massive quantities.

According to the Dutch Pyrotechnics Association, revellers splashed out a record 129 million euros ($151 million) on fireworks.

Some areas had been designated firework-free zones, but this appeared to have little effect.

In Germany, two 18-year-olds died in the western city of Bielefeld when they set off home-made fireworks that produced "deadly facial injuries," local police said in a statement.