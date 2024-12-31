The Mumbai police will enhance security for the New Year’s Eve celebrations today i.e. on December 31. As per reports, 15,000 officers will be deployed along with specialised teams.

Mumbai-Goa highway New Year rush

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, a police official said as reported by PTI. The official added that large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, further adding that the highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls.