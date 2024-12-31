Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

Livemint

  • Mumbai police will boost security for New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, deploying 15,000 officers and specialized teams.

New Year 2025: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

The Mumbai police will enhance security for the New Year’s Eve celebrations today i.e. on December 31. As per reports, 15,000 officers will be deployed along with specialised teams.

Mumbai-Goa highway New Year rush

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, a police official said as reported by PTI. The official added that large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, further adding that the highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.