Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements in Connaught Place and India Gate areas for the New Year Eve celebrations. In addition to this, the Delhi police has also announced robust security arrangements for new year's eve, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order, officials said as reported by PTI.

The traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented from 8:00 PM onwards on 31st December 2024 and will be applicable to both private and public transport vehicles.

Advisory for Connaught Place: No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the following points: R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K, Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O., New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor Place. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for vehicles carrying valid passes.

Advisory at India Gate: Due to the expected heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may be diverted from the following points: Q-Point, R/A MLNP, R/A Sunheri Masjid, R/A Mar-Janpath, Rajpath Rafi Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, R/A Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road