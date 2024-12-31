Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / New Year's Eve Traffic Alert: 20K personnel deployed - Know roads to avoid, metro timings, car parking areas for Dec 31

New Year's Eve Traffic Alert: 20K personnel deployed - Know roads to avoid, metro timings, car parking areas for Dec 31

Livemint

  • The Delhi Traffic Police has set up special traffic measures in Connaught Place and India Gate for New Year’s Eve, with vehicle access being restricted from 8 PM on December 31, 2024. A total of 20,000 personnel will be deployed for security purposes.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Traffic Police has implemented special traffic arrangements in Connaught Place and India Gate

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements in Connaught Place and India Gate areas for the New Year Eve celebrations. In addition to this, the Delhi police has also announced robust security arrangements for new year's eve, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order, officials said as reported by PTI.

The traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented from 8:00 PM onwards on 31st December 2024 and will be applicable to both private and public transport vehicles.

Advisory for Connaught Place:

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the following points: R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K, Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O., New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor Place. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for vehicles carrying valid passes.

Advisory at India Gate:

Due to the expected heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may be diverted from the following points: Q-Point, R/A MLNP, R/A Sunheri Masjid, R/A Mar-Janpath, Rajpath Rafi Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, R/A Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road

Advisory for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid affected areas during the celebrations to prevent inconvenience and asked to plan their journey in advance to avoid delays. In addition to this, it also urged commuters to use public transport to minimise congestion.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.