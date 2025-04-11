New York Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, wife, 3 kids dead. Who is he?

Siemens CEO and president Agustin Escobar was killed in a deadly mid-air helicopter crash upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront on April 10 around 3:15 pm (local time), which also claimed lives of his wife and three children, New York Post reported. According to authorities, four victims were declared dead at the scene, while two others passed away at the hospital.

The children were of all middle school age or younger. Escobar's family had recently visited New York from Barcelona for a vacation. A photo has emerged showing the family of five posing in front of a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter. The pilot's identity and cause of crash remain unknown.

Know about Agustin Escobar Escobar was the president of the Spanish branch of the technology company Siemens. He was the CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe since 2019 and vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain for more than a year, according to Spain Investors Today.

He served as CEO of the Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America from 2014 to 2018. He was CEO of the Infrastructure & Cities Sector for two years. He became the Corporate Director of Strategy and International Business Development of Siemens in North America, serving numerous roles in Spain from 1998 to 2010, mainly in the energy sector.

He graduated in industrial engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid and brought more than 25 years of global experience in the energy and transportation sectors, leading teams across the Latin America, United States and Spain.

How did the aircraft crash? One of the victims saw the helicopter "falling apart" in the air, including the tail and propeller coming off, while another stated the helicopter was "spinning pretty fast" as it fell and hit the water “really hard”, reported AP. The Federal Aviation Administration, which is probing the incident besides the National Transportation Safety Board, said the aircraft was a Bell 206 helicopter.