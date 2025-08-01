New York placed under state of emergency as torrential rains flood Queens; New Jersey impacted

Flash Flood in New York, New Jersey: Nearly 50 million residents across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States are under flood watches today as intense storms sweep through the region. States from Washington, DC, to Boston are bracing for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and severe travel disruptions.

The National Weather Service has warned that the storm system could unleash multiple rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms, significantly raising the risk of life-threatening flash floods, particularly in urban areas and low-lying neighbourhoods.

NY Mayor Declares Emergency New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a local state of emergency, effective until 8 am tomorrow, due to hazardous rainfall and urban flooding. The mayor urged residents—especially those living in basement apartments—to evacuate to higher floors immediately.

“Don’t drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding,” Adams posted on X.

“If you live in a basement apartment, and haven’t yet moved to higher ground, move now,” he added.

Officials are urging New Yorkers to stay put if already in a safe location and to avoid unnecessary travel through Thursday evening into Friday.

State of Emergency in New Jersey In anticipation of the severe weather, the acting New Jersey governor, Tahesha Way, had earlier declared a state of emergency for the state, effective from 2pm on Thursday. The declarations come amid concerns over flooding, strong thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

“Beginning this afternoon, we are expecting severe thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts with the potential for flash flooding across the state,” said Way. “I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms. Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary.”

Ground Stops Issued at Baltimore and DC Airports Severe thunderstorms have triggered ground stops at two of the region’s major airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted all flight activity at both airports until at least 6 pm ET.

Prior to the ground stops:

DCA faced inbound delays averaging over four hours and outbound delays nearing two hours.

BWI departures were delayed by over an hour, with more disruptions expected as the storm moves northward.

Airports in New York, New Jersey, Washington and Philadelphia all reported significant weather-related flight delays and cancellations.

New York Subway Stations Under Threat of Flooding With rainfall rates potentially exceeding 1.75 inches per hour, New York City’s ageing sewer system may be unable to cope, posing a serious flood threat to subway stations.

Commuters are being asked to use caution and plan for delays or service suspensions.

Just two weeks ago, dramatic images circulated of water pouring into subway tunnels and platforms, highlighting how swiftly the city’s infrastructure can be overwhelmed.

Flash Floods in New York The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for large parts of New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. Rainfall between 1 and 3 inches is expected to create rapid urban flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage.

Basement residents are again being asked to evacuate to upper floors, and motorists are urged to steer clear of submerged roads, underpasses, and highways.

Roads Closed in New York Several key roads in New York City are now closed due to flooding, and further closures are anticipated as rain continues.

The Clearview Expressway in Queens has been shut down in both directions after multiple vehicles were submerged, according to law enforcement. Additionally, the Long Island Rail Road suspended service on one of its busiest commuter lines during peak evening hours, leaving many stranded.

