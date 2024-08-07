New Yorkers Across Political Spectrum Back School Cell Phone Ban

New York state voters support banning smartphones in classrooms by a wide margin amid growing nationwide concern that the devices distract from learning and jeopardize mental health.

Voters back a school smartphone ban by 60% to 32%, according to a poll from Siena College released Tuesday. An equal amount of strong support came from Republicans and Democrats, a finding that Siena called “a true oddity" in today’s politically polarized environment. Independents also back a ban, with 64% in favor, the poll found.

Not surprisingly, smartphone bans are more popular among older voters, with those over 35 backing such measures by more than 60%. But even voters under 35 support support bans, by 44% to 40%, according to the poll.

The survey’s results reflect sentiments about measures that could soon become a reality for more school districts across the state. New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said he plans an across-the-board ban on mobile phones for more than 1.1 million public-school students at 1,800 campuses. Governor Kathy Hochul said she intends to propose a statewide ban in schools during the 2025 legislative session.

Some New York schools that already have bans in place have seen positive results, including increased grades and support from students and teachers. About 70% of US high school teachers and one-third of middle school teachers say that students being distracted by cellphones is a major problem in their classrooms, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Siena poll was conducted among 1,199 likely voters in New York via telephone, with an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

