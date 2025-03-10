New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon prepares for 5-day visit to India; check schedule here

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand's Prime Minister, will visit India from March 16 for five days. His agenda includes discussions on trade and investment and talks with PM Modi. He will also attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Livemint
Published10 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Advertisement
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will embark on a five-day visit to India on March 16.(X @Christopher Luxon)

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will arrive in India on March 16. During his five-day visit to India, the 42nd Prime Minister will focus on some central issues relating to trade and investment collaboration. This will mark Christopher Luxon's first visit to India as prime minister.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon's India visit schedule

Aiming to shore up bilateral cooperation, he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before leaving the country on March 2, Christopher Luxon will grace the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue on March 17 in New Delhi as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Advertisement
Also Read | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India win 3rd title

The New Zealand PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media and members of the Indian diaspora community.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.

"During his visit, Prime Minister Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 17 covering various aspects of India-New Zealand relations," the MEA said.

Also Read | New Zealand Bank Leaders Urge Scrutiny of RBNZ Capital Rules

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.

Advertisement
Also Read | New Zealand Needs to Assess Risk Weights Used by Banks, ANZ Says

Notably, Christopher Mark Luxon is a former business executive who became the Prime Minister of New Zealand in 2023. He served as leader of the Opposition from 2021 to 2023 and was the leader of the National Party. Furthermore, he has been member of Parliament (MP) for Botany since 2020 and served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air New Zealand from 2012 to 2019.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsNew Zealand PM Christopher Luxon prepares for 5-day visit to India; check schedule here
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App