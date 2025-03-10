New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon prepares for 5-day visit to India; check schedule here

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will arrive in India on March 16. During his five-day visit to India, the 42nd Prime Minister will focus on some central issues relating to trade and investment collaboration. This will mark Christopher Luxon's first visit to India as prime minister.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon's India visit schedule Aiming to shore up bilateral cooperation, he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before leaving the country on March 2, Christopher Luxon will grace the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue on March 17 in New Delhi as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The New Zealand PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media and members of the Indian diaspora community.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.

"During his visit, Prime Minister Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 17 covering various aspects of India-New Zealand relations," the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.

